Security forces conducting successful anti-terror operations: Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Director General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that security forces have successfully “conducted anti-terror operations in Kashmir despite repeated attempts by terrorists to carry out attacks on the civilian.”
“In last two weeks, a Panch and Sarpanch were targeted at two places. These incidents of targeted killing of innocent people is highly condemnable as their handlers in Pakistan are repeatedly pushing them (terrorists) to cause damage to the public. In one such incident of grenade attack a girl got killed,” said the DGP on the sidelines of 3rd Aman Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament - 2022 in Kishtwar.
The DGP however appreciated the “public cooperation with the security forces bringing normalcy in Chenab Valley which had remained affected with militancy for a long time.”
He recollected his tenure as Additional SP and District SP in Doda when the road infrastructure was very poor and it was hard to travel in the region of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.
The DGP said that the security forces have successfully conducted anti-terror operations to end attacks on the civilian population. “In last several days, the security forces have conducted half a dozen successful such operations against the terrorists. In last night’s operation too, three militants were held as they were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Bhat,” DGP added.
He said that “earlier too in Kulgam, killers of the Sarpanch were arrested and the main terrorist was identified. The hunt is on to apprehend the main terrorist,” Singh said.
“We have also busted the module of terrorists in Shopian which was involved in the killing of a CRPF jawan. We have also achieved success with the arrest of the accused persons involved in the killing of an Army Jawan in Chadoora and identified the terrorists involved in this case,” Singh said.
“Such anti-terrorist operations would continue to ensure safety and security of the people so that we can stop the attacks on the people,” the DGP said. “There is no need to worry. We provide security on the basis of the reports of security agencies and intelligence agencies,” he said.
Replying to a question regarding two active militants in Kishtwar district, he responded that the security forces have already taken appropriate action against the terrorists and security agencies are working to nab them.
He said that Doda-Kishtwar was among the toughest terrain, topography in J&K. However, there was a need to create a peaceful atmosphere in the region, Singh said. He sought cooperation from the public with regard to the prevention of drug addiction and fight against this menace.