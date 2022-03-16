Security forces conducting successful anti-terror operations: Dilbag Singh

The DGP however appreciated the “public cooperation with the security forces bringing normalcy in Chenab Valley which had remained affected with militancy for a long time.”

He recollected his tenure as Additional SP and District SP in Doda when the road infrastructure was very poor and it was hard to travel in the region of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

The DGP said that the security forces have successfully conducted anti-terror operations to end attacks on the civilian population. “In last several days, the security forces have conducted half a dozen successful such operations against the terrorists. In last night’s operation too, three militants were held as they were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Bhat,” DGP added.

He said that “earlier too in Kulgam, killers of the Sarpanch were arrested and the main terrorist was identified. The hunt is on to apprehend the main terrorist,” Singh said.