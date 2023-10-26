Security forces foiling infiltration bids successfully: DGP Dilbag Singh

Kupwara: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that security forces were successfully foiling infiltration bids from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to media persons after visiting the forward areas of Kupwara, the DGP said that there were 16 launching pads still active located opposite this division in PoK.

He said that Pakistan was leaving no stone unturned to push terrorists into this side of the LoC to harm the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.

Singh said that every year before the onset of winter, terrorists try to infiltrate to this side but the alert forces foil their attempt every time.