Security forces get pat on the back for incident-free G20 meet

Singh complimented and praised all ranks of the Police, the CAPFs, and other organisations participating in the G20's task for the outstanding job they had done over the previous three days to ensure a successful and secure G20 event in Kashmir.

“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulates officers and soldiers of J&K Police, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF and intelligence agencies for conducting incident free and successful G20 summit,” J&K Police tweeted.

A J&K Police spokesman said that the G20 delegates are leaving behind all good memories that people of J&K would cherish for a long time.

“This event has opened new vistas and hopes, denouncing many myths and fake anti-Kashmir and anti-peace narratives based on falsehood and propaganda by our neighbouring country," he said.

The J&K Police spokesman said that the people of Kashmir deserve special compliments for seeing through the falsehood of Pakistan narratives and welcoming and participating in the event in every way wholeheartedly.