Security forces get pat on the back for incident-free G20 meet
Srinagar: The top security brass Thursday praised the security and intelligence agencies for facilitating the seamless, trouble-free operation of the G20 summit in Srinagar where participants from G20 nations took part in an engaging programme with government functionaries and stakeholders.
Top J&K Police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, praised the security agencies for the successful hosting of the major international event in Kashmir.
DGP Dilbag Singh praised the Police and other security agencies for the G20 summit's orderly conclusion as the three-day event came to a close with delegates boarding flights home.
Singh complimented and praised all ranks of the Police, the CAPFs, and other organisations participating in the G20's task for the outstanding job they had done over the previous three days to ensure a successful and secure G20 event in Kashmir.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces and intelligence agencies for conducting an incident-free and successful G20 meeting.
“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulates officers and soldiers of J&K Police, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF and intelligence agencies for conducting incident free and successful G20 summit,” J&K Police tweeted.
A J&K Police spokesman said that the G20 delegates are leaving behind all good memories that people of J&K would cherish for a long time.
“This event has opened new vistas and hopes, denouncing many myths and fake anti-Kashmir and anti-peace narratives based on falsehood and propaganda by our neighbouring country," he said.
The J&K Police spokesman said that the people of Kashmir deserve special compliments for seeing through the falsehood of Pakistan narratives and welcoming and participating in the event in every way wholeheartedly.
He said that the delegates not only enjoyed the beauty of Kashmir but also lauded the local people and their hospitality.
The J&K Police spokesman said that security arrangements made for the event were least obtrusive, ensuring normal life and business for the people.
“Traffic moved throughout and all business activity went on throughout without any inconvenience on account of security. People fully cooperated with the Police and security forces, traffic and security regulations for which the DGP thanked them,” he said.
The J&K Police spokesman said that this G20 event became a people’s event that showcased local art, craft, and traditions of hospitality to the world’s guests who went around important places of tourist attraction including visits to famed Nishat Bagh, and Pari Mahal, took Shikara ride on the waters of Dal Lake, and went shopping in Polo View Market.
“The arrangements by Police and other security forces were people friendly,” he said.
The J&K administration had been in overdrive to ensure security and to complete the work undertaken to give the city a facelift in the run-up to the event.
All three days passed off peacefully as people attended to their normal chores during the summit.
The delegates described Kashmir as a beautiful place and were all praise for the central government and the J&K government.
This was one of the biggest events post abrogation of Article 370 with delegates and private tour operators from G20 nations participating in the third Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar.
At the inaugural session, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the meeting and spoke on tourism and investment coming to J&K, besides strengthening of grass root democracy amid terrorism from across the border.