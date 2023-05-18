Security forces step up searches in Srinagar

Srinagar: To make sure there are no security gaps before the G20 event in Srinagar, the National Security Guard's (NSG) special commandos conducted an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area in the run-up to the G20 meeting.

The NSG commandos, CRPF and J&K Police personnel searched the commercial enterprises including hotels, stores, and other buildings close to the city's Lal Chowk.

"The area dominance exercises were conducted by NSG commandos, Police, and CRPF members to make sure there is impenetrable security,” a top Police officer said. “These drills will go on throughout the G20 summit.”