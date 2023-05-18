Security forces step up searches in Srinagar

Srinagar: To make sure there are no security gaps before the G20 event in Srinagar, the National Security Guard's (NSG) special commandos conducted an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area in the run-up to the G20 meeting.
The NSG commandos, CRPF and J&K Police personnel searched the commercial enterprises including hotels, stores, and other buildings close to the city's Lal Chowk.
"The area dominance exercises were conducted by NSG commandos, Police, and CRPF members to make sure there is impenetrable security,” a top Police officer said. “These drills will go on throughout the G20 summit.”
The Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), which is located on the banks of Dal Lake, would host meetings and has a strong level of security in place.
The delegates from the G20 and other participating nations would be there.
As part of the acclimatisation process, MARCOS, a special operations unit of the Indian Navy, is moving about.
MARCOS is made up of the strongest troops who go through rigorous training to carry out quick and covert actions in water.
“They are the appropriate force to uphold Dal Lake's security because of their expertise in aquatic operations, close-quarter warfare, and fast reaction techniques,” the Police officer said.
It's believed that delegates may take the Dal Lake boat ride during their stay in Srinagar.
Reports said CRPF men were seen using IED detectors and sniffer dogs along the banks of Dal Lake to ensure the road stretch was free from explosives.
Prior to arrival, all cars entering Srinagar city are inspected and their occupants frisked.
Scores of motorcycles without registration documents, licences, or riders wearing crash helmets are being stopped.
These motorcycles are confiscated and detained at local police stations until a full inspection.
To make sure the meeting arrangements are perfect, liaison personnel from the civil and Police administration have been sent.
A three-tier security ring overseen by the NSG, marine commandos, Special Security Group (SSG) of J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and the Army has been set up to ensure an uninterrupted operation of the G20 meeting, which will take place from May 22 to May 24.
Marine commandos have been conducting security drills around Dal Lake in Srinagar while NSG commandos started performing frisking and search operations in Lal Chowk, the city centre.