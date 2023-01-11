Security grid bolstered for Home Minister’s Dangri visit on Jan 13

Rajouri: Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting Wednesday deliberated to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s likely visit to Dangri village of Rajouri on January 13.

The ASL meeting was attended by the senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SSF, CAPFs, army, intelligence agencies and civil administration.

All three houses, which came under terror attack in Dangri on January 1 and 2 were visited by ASL teams and routes, halt points and meeting points for the VVIP visit were examined and finalized.

As per official sources, the Union Home Minister, who is likely to visit Rajouri district on Friday, is set to meet three victim families of January 1 and 2 Dangri terror attack in which seven people lost their lives and fourteen others, including children, sustained injuries.