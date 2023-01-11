Security grid bolstered for Home Minister’s Dangri visit on Jan 13

Rajouri: Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting Wednesday deliberated to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s likely visit to Dangri village of Rajouri on January 13.
The ASL meeting was attended by the senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SSF, CAPFs, army, intelligence agencies and civil administration.
All three houses, which came under terror attack in Dangri on January 1 and 2 were visited by ASL teams and routes, halt points and meeting points for the VVIP visit were examined and finalized.
As per official sources, the Union Home Minister, who is likely to visit Rajouri district on Friday, is set to meet three victim families of January 1 and 2 Dangri terror attack in which seven people lost their lives and fourteen others, including children, sustained injuries.
“As per tentative schedule of his day-long visit, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after arriving at the Technical Airport Jammu, is likely to directly fly to Rajouri on Friday morning to be with the terror victims to reassure them that the perpetrators of dastardly killings would be brought to justice,” sources said.
“The VVIP is likely to visit all three houses where the terrorists had fired indiscriminately on January 1 and also triggered IED which exploded on January 2 morning, thus claiming seven lives of unsuspecting, unarmed innocent civilians including two children, in dastardly acts,” official sources said.
As per official sources, before his return to the union capital on Friday evening, the Union Home Minister is also likely to chair a security review meeting along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the top brass of the security grid in the J&K.
The Union Home Minister may also interact with villagers to share the government's resolve against terrorism and appreciate their (villagers’) unflinching support to the administration and security forces in the fight against terrorism.
Following the terror attack, Dangri and other villages, mainly inhabited by minority population, have witnessed a revival of Village Defence Committees i.e., VDCs (now Village Defence Groups i.e., VDGs).
As per the instructions of the LG administration, security forces are providing arms training to VDG members, who have also been equipped with advanced weapons, after they had alleged security lapses as the reason behind the terror act during their meeting with the LG Manoj Sinha on January 2.
In March 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after rechristening VDCs as VDGs had issued a slew of instructions to the J&K government on the “revised scheme”, including the honorarium of the VDG members.
The MHA had made it clear that the “revised scheme of Village Defence Guards” would be made effective only after apprising the High Court.