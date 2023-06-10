Security grid, civil admin to increase synergy for incident-free Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: A day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meet in New Delhi, a joint conference was held in Srinagar with a focus to increase synergy and coordination between the civil and security agencies for smooth and incident-free ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day long yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji is scheduled to start on July 1 from two routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. It will culminate on August 31.

“A joint security conference between security forces and civil administration officers was held with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said PRO Defence Srinagar Col Emron Musavi, in an official statement.

Col Musavi said that detailed briefing and discussions provided an “opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra.”