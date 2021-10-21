Security grid strengthened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Security grid has been strengthened across Rajouri and Poonch as the forces and intelligence agencies are suspecting the presence of multiple militant groups and possibly a commander in the twin border districts.
Official sources said that the security was stepped up to deal with the situation.
They said, “One group is presently under cordon in Bhata Dhurian while multiple intelligence inputs suggest presence of one or two more groups in other parts of the twin districts. Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert on this account. Following it, the security setup in the twin districts has been stepped up.”
The official sources also disclosed that given the nature of the encounter that took place at Chamrer on last Monday and at Bhata Dhurian on October 14, it was being suspected that highly trained and heavily armed militant groups were present in the area. “It is very likely that a commander of a militant outfit too may be present there,” they added.