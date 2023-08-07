Security heightened across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar: A week ahead of Independence Day, the security across Kashmir has been heightened and frisking and speculative search operations have also started.

Police sources said that security arrangements were tightened across Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during the Independence Day celebrations. The officials said that a random search of vehicles besides checking and frisking of people, was being carried out at several places across the valley.

Besides Srinagar City, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of J&K, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Baramulla and other highways.

Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

Senior Police officials here said that these arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across J&K.

“Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations,” the officials said.

They said that the commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar as well as in Jammu were being thoroughly frisked and their identity was being confirmed.