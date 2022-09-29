Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security arrangements in Rajouri and Poonch have been heightened following the twin blasts in Udhampur.

Officials said that following the twin explosions, the security apparatus has been strengthened to ensure proper area dominance.

“A fresh alert has been issued from the higher authorities after which security has been strengthened in the twin districts as two explosions in Udhampur have put the security agencies on their toes,” the officials said.