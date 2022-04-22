Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch ahead of PM’s rally

Rajouri: Security arrangements in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch were heightened ahead of the April 24 rally of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palli in Samba, particularly after the Sunjwan encounter on Friday.
In the wake of the PM's visit, high alert was sounded across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the border districts, with fool-proof multi-layered security arrangements in place.
“Best possible efforts have been made in terms of security arrangements in Rajouri and Poonch as they always remain a point of concern due to their strategic location i.e., the Line of Control,” the official sources said.
They further mentioned, “In the wake of recent intelligence inputs regarding presence and movement of militants on launch pads along the Line of Control, the army has been asked to maintain the highest level of alertness.”
They added that the recent explosion at Kotranka that left two non-locals injured further raised security concerns authenticating the intelligence inputs regarding attempts to carry out militant strikes in Rajouri and Poonch.
“PM’s rally is a prime event of national importance. So its smooth conduct and peaceful situation on this occasion is being given top priority. This can only be ensured through tight security arrangements," the official sources said.
They added that the security forces were maintaining a high level of alertness, especially in the hinterland to thwart any nefarious designs by militant outfits.