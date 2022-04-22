Security intensified across Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to thwart any attempt of inimical elements to disrupt peace, the security apparatus across Kashmir on Friday was intensified and more security personnel were deployed.
More police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in key areas of Kashmir to thwart any acts of sabotage by the anti-national elements.
On Friday police and paramilitary forces carried out speculative CASO at many places in Srinagar. Reports of speculative CASOs were also received from other parts of Kashmir.
Reports and eyewitnesses said that people in the city were being frisked on various checkpoints. The movement of people were being monitored at all entry and exit points of the summer capital. A surprise CASO was carried out in Lal Chowk and commuters were lined up for frisking.
Police officials told Greater Kashmir that they have been directed to remain extra alert and strengthen the intelligence and security grids in respective areas of jurisdiction.
“Police, paramilitary forces and other security apparatus have been directed to maintain close surveillance and keep close track of inimical elements,” the officer said.
Many mobile bunkers of police and paramilitary forces were seen in standby mode at several places in Srinagar. At the mobile bunkers stationed at TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, the joint teams of police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and seeking identity cards of the travellers.
“More area domination was carried out in Srinagar,” a senior police officer said here, adding that vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir. During the day, scores of bikes were seized by police from parts of the city.
Besides Srinagar, reports reaching here from other district headquarters said that police and paramilitary forces were stopping vehicles and checking identity cards of the passengers.