Security intensified across Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to thwart any attempt of inimical elements to disrupt peace, the security apparatus across Kashmir on Friday was intensified and more security personnel were deployed.

More police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in key areas of Kashmir to thwart any acts of sabotage by the anti-national elements.

On Friday police and paramilitary forces carried out speculative CASO at many places in Srinagar. Reports of speculative CASOs were also received from other parts of Kashmir.