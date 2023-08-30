SECURITY REVIEW MEET | ADGP Kashmir calls for additional security measures to prevent terror incidents

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday directed the officers to implement additional security measures to prevent terror incidents and called for conducting precision-based operations with special teams and introducing innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure killing of terrorists.
ADGP Kashmir Kumar and GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Singh who visited Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Budgam districts and chaired security review meetings with officers of Police and Army.
In Pulwama, Army Sector Commander-12 Sector RR, Sector Commander-5 sector RR, Commanding officer- 44 RR, Commanding officer- 55 RR, Commanding Officer 50 RR and 53 RR, and SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif attended the meeting.
ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad, SP Headquarters Pulwama Showkat Rafiq Wani, SDPO Litter, Dy SP PC Kakapora, and DySP PC Pulwama also attended the meeting.
In Kulgam COs of Army (9 RR and 34 RR), 2 Sector Commander, 1 Sector Commander, SSP Kulgam, and other officers attended the meeting.
In Shopian Commander 12 Sector, Commander 2 sector RR, and all COs of Army, SSP Shopian and other officers attended the meeting.
In Budgam, 5 Sector Commander, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, COs of Army (53, 62, 50, 02) SSP Budgam, and other officers attended the security review meeting.
At the onset of these meetings, SSPs of these respective districts briefed the chair about the prevailing security scenario of the districts and steps being taken towards anti-terrorism preparedness and maintenance of law and order to further ameliorate the security situation in the area.
ADGP Kashmir, Kumar acknowledged the efforts of J&K Police and other security forces in upholding law and order within these districts.
These meetings provided a platform for an insightful assessment of the prevailing security environment, counter-insurgency operations, and the strategies in place to sustain the atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
Special focuses were given on actual numbers of FTs, their movement patterns, and gathering of human intelligence, and launching joint operations.
GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Singh directed all Sector Commanders and COs to dominate the area at night and conduct operations along with J&K Police.
He stressed upon greater synergy amongst the field officers.
Later on all field officers shared the actual number and identification of hybrid terrorists.
These meetings accentuated the importance of fostering robust police-public relations and adopting a service-oriented approach to policing.
ADGP Kashmir Kumar directed the officers to conduct precision-based operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure killing of terrorists.
An overview of the districts was taken, and specific guidelines were issued to the officers to achieve targeted outcomes.
SSP Pulwama was specifically directed to identify and take strict action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into terror ranks in the district.
During these meetings, ADGP Kashmir Kumar directed them to implement additional security measures to prevent terror incidents.
Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in these meetings.
The ADGP also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations and service-oriented policing to gain the confidence and trust of the people.