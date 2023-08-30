SECURITY REVIEW MEET | ADGP Kashmir calls for additional security measures to prevent terror incidents

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday directed the officers to implement additional security measures to prevent terror incidents and called for conducting precision-based operations with special teams and introducing innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure killing of terrorists.

Meanwhile, GOC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh stressed greater synergy amongst field officers.

ADGP Kashmir Kumar and GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Singh who visited Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Budgam districts and chaired security review meetings with officers of Police and Army.

In Pulwama, Army Sector Commander-12 Sector RR, Sector Commander-5 sector RR, Commanding officer- 44 RR, Commanding officer- 55 RR, Commanding Officer 50 RR and 53 RR, and SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif attended the meeting.

ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad, SP Headquarters Pulwama Showkat Rafiq Wani, SDPO Litter, Dy SP PC Kakapora, and DySP PC Pulwama also attended the meeting.

In Kulgam COs of Army (9 RR and 34 RR), 2 Sector Commander, 1 Sector Commander, SSP Kulgam, and other officers attended the meeting.