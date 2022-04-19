Security situation improving in Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in comparison to the past, while counter terrorism operations are being conducted successfully every day.
“The security situation has improved. The counter terrorism operations are being conducted successfully. No doubt the terrorists carry out action some times. However, the terrorists involved in the actions are being identified and they are being neutralised accordingly,” Singh said while speaking to media persons at Palli Panchayat in Samba district.
With regard to Amarnath Yatra arrangements, the J&K Police Chief said that “all out arrangements were being made for the security of Amarnath pilgrims,” “The situation has improved and this situation hurts the terrorist groups and we were on job to elimintate such elements,” Singh said.
Referring to the attack on paramilitary, railways police force personnel, the DGP said that “there is a race among the terrorist groups to take responsibility following certain actions but these groups do not have any firm basis to exist on”
“All these groups are the affiliate of LeT. The LeT is behind all these activities and their handlers are issuing directions from across (Pakistan). You have seen one terrorist action is being claimed by several groups. But those taking claims of the terrorist acts are being identified and hopefully they will be eliminated,” Singh said in response to a question with regard to recent killing incidents in Kashmir.
With regard to attack on CRPF personnel within the city in Srinagar, he said: “The case was worked out in seven days with the elimination of terrorists i.e., both foreign terrorists who were involved.”
“When the local terrorists / Over Ground Workers fail in acts. In their place, the Pakistani terrorists were involved (in the killings) and they had fake identity/Aadhar cards. They were identified,” he said.
He further said that “before the joining of new terrorists they are given a task to ensure they cannot come out of terrorism net and then they are allowed to join the terrorist groups.”
“We will accordingly respond to the cowardly acts of the terrorists (regarding civilian killings,” he said. The DGP along with senior police officers had come to review the security situation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on April 24.
Regarding the arms and ammunition recovery in Kupwara on Tuesday, he said that “weapon smuggling from Pakistan include AK rifles, pistols and grenades,”. “They have adopted a strategy to send more and more weapons. I think these smuggled arms and ammunition were seized including those sent using drones.”
He said that “the pistol bound terrorist do actions in city (Srinagar) adding that “we are working on to bust these types of modules as many as possible." "We have already seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in J&K,” he said. With regard to the hoax call at Srinagar Airport, the DGP said that “Airport Committee which looks after the security of the airport did their investigation and it was a non-specific call. Later, security procedures were followed. However, we have identified where the call was made from,” Singh added.