Security situation improving in Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

With regard to Amarnath Yatra arrangements, the J&K Police Chief said that “all out arrangements were being made for the security of Amarnath pilgrims,” “The situation has improved and this situation hurts the terrorist groups and we were on job to elimintate such elements,” Singh said.

Referring to the attack on paramilitary, railways police force personnel, the DGP said that “there is a race among the terrorist groups to take responsibility following certain actions but these groups do not have any firm basis to exist on”

“All these groups are the affiliate of LeT. The LeT is behind all these activities and their handlers are issuing directions from across (Pakistan). You have seen one terrorist action is being claimed by several groups. But those taking claims of the terrorist acts are being identified and hopefully they will be eliminated,” Singh said in response to a question with regard to recent killing incidents in Kashmir.