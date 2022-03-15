Security situation in J&K has improved: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Tuesday said that the security situation has improved in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

He exhorted up on all ranks of Northern Command to prepare for challenges on the internal and external security front.

Lt General was speaking at the Investiture Ceremony-2022 after presenting gallantry awards and distinguished service awards to the Gallant Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks at Udhampur.