Security situation in J&K has improved: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Tuesday said that the security situation has improved in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
He exhorted up on all ranks of Northern Command to prepare for challenges on the internal and external security front.
Lt General was speaking at the Investiture Ceremony-2022 after presenting gallantry awards and distinguished service awards to the Gallant Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks at Udhampur.
At least ninety two gallantry awards were presented to those “who showed exemplary courage under extreme circumstances and twenty five distinguished service awards were presented for selfless service to the nation.”
“I also take this occasion as an opportunity to exhort all ranks of Northern Command to be prepared for varied challenges on the internal and external security front as the nation looks upon us in times of crises and we have to live-up to the hopes and trust reposed on us by our countrymen.”
He said that the, “Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges. The security situation in Northern Command continues to remain volatile, as we are the only command in active operations facing adversaries from both the Northern and Western front, in addition to the internal security threats.”
“There is a progressive improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, both Union Territories. The extraordinary zeal and motivation among all ranks reassures me that the security of our borders is in safe hands.”
He added that the, “2021 was an exigent year for the Indian armed forces. Our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and aggressive response strategy on the Northern borders.”
Lt General Dwivedi said that the security forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude in “these testing times” and conveyed his “gratitude to the brave soldiers of Indian Army for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defying all odds in Operation Rakshak, Operation Meghdoot and Operation Snow Leopard.”
“We are committed to defend India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe in a constructive dialogue through both military and diplomatic means to resolve the border issues,” he said.
He said that the restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations “has been and will remain” their constant endeavor.
“We are keeping a constant watch on all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests,” he added.
Besides the operational challenges on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), he said, the Indian Army remains committed to “providing succor in the times of natural disasters which includes COVID-19.” He appreciated the role of Army in its fight against the deadly virus.
With regard to Operation Sadbhavana, he said that the operation has bridged the “gap between the armed forces and the common masses resulting in a better civil-military integration and coordination.”
“This has been achieved through developmental works in conjunction with civil administration and assisting grassroots level development activities in far flung areas under Project Sadbhavana,” he added.
“A participative approach by all stakeholders coupled with integration of all agencies and synergy of efforts to enhance development, improved educational facilities and employment opportunities for the youth will result in fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” he said.