Security situation in J&K improved significantly: MHA

New Delhi: Asserting that the government had a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the security situation improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said, “There has been substantial decline in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.”
“14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in J&K since January, 2022 till November 30, 2022," he said.There was, however, no migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the last five years, Rai said.
He also said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns.
He said that a number of measures were taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities and these included "group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock Nakas at strategic points, patrolling and speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), security arrangements through appropriate deployment."
"A robust security and intelligence grid is in place in J&K to thwart any attempt at the hands of the terrorists," he said.
With regard to employment opportunities, the Minister said that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, a total of 3,000 employment opportunities were generated for the Kashmiri migrants, adding 2,369 of them were already provided with jobs in the last five years.