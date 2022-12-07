Security situation in J&K improved significantly: MHA

New Delhi: Asserting that the government had a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the security situation improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said, “There has been substantial decline in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.”

“14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in J&K since January, 2022 till November 30, 2022," he said.There was, however, no migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the last five years, Rai said.