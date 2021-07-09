Security situation in Kashmir under control: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Stating that the security situation in Kashmir is well under control, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the Union Territory of J&K.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function organised for inauguration of a showroom at Bemina Woolen Mills, LG Sinha said: “Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace, the security situation is well under control and security forces are having the upper hand.” The LG said that the government is working on various initiatives aimed to boost employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir Industries department has done a commendable job. I feel the local artisans and craftsmen will benefit from the works done by the department. It will also help in generating employment for the locals,” he said.