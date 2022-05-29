Security situation reviewed in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and different intelligence agencies on Sunday held a joint security review meeting in order to have a first-hand assessment of the situation and security grid in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
The review meeting also assessed the security arrangements for a robust posture.
Officials said that this review meeting was held at Rajouri based headquarters of Romeo Force which looks after the hinterland security of Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as parts of Reasi district and its troops also manage Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).
The meeting was chaired by the officers of Romeo Force with Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam. Commanding Officers of different army battalions, Sector Commanders and representatives of different intelligence agencies operating in Rajouri and Poonch districts took part in the meeting.
“Threadbare discussion was held on security related issues and the participants deliberated on a strategy to further strengthen the security grid and maintain a coordinated approach for a fool proof security situation in the area,” the officials said.
Army, in an official statement issued through Jammu based PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Indian army reviewed the security situation in Poonch and Rajouri districts.”
“The meeting between the Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and representatives of Intelligence Agencies coordinated and assessed the security arrangements to maintain a robust posture,” he added.