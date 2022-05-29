Security situation reviewed in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and different intelligence agencies on Sunday held a joint security review meeting in order to have a first-hand assessment of the situation and security grid in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The review meeting also assessed the security arrangements for a robust posture.

Officials said that this review meeting was held at Rajouri based headquarters of Romeo Force which looks after the hinterland security of Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as parts of Reasi district and its troops also manage Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).