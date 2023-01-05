Security situation revisited in Kishtwar, Reasi

Jammu: J&K Police and other security forces Thursday reviewed existing security arrangements to improve coordination and better synergy to check attempts to revive terrorism and activities of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kishtwar and Reasi districts.

The security situation was revisited, after a terror attack in Rajouri district’s upper Dangri village, ahead of Republic Day celebrations to ensure peace and security in these two districts.

The SSP Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Batt chaired a security meeting to review the existing situation of protectee persons at District Police headquarters Kishtwar in presence of different security agencies working in the hilly district. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion with regard to the present security scenario was held to strengthen the counter insurgency grid.

“The security officers revisited the existing security deployments including checkpoints or nakas at strategic locations, surprise Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in crowded places etc,” said the police.