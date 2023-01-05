Security situation revisited in Kishtwar, Reasi

Jammu: J&K Police and other security forces Thursday reviewed existing security arrangements to improve coordination and better synergy to check attempts to revive terrorism and activities of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Kishtwar and Reasi districts.
The security situation was revisited, after a terror attack in Rajouri district’s upper Dangri village, ahead of Republic Day celebrations to ensure peace and security in these two districts.
The SSP Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Batt chaired a security meeting to review the existing situation of protectee persons at District Police headquarters Kishtwar in presence of different security agencies working in the hilly district. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion with regard to the present security scenario was held to strengthen the counter insurgency grid.
“The security officers revisited the existing security deployments including checkpoints or nakas at strategic locations, surprise Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in crowded places etc,” said the police.
It was decided to strategise the deployments on a day-to-day basis to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-national elements in view of the huge rush of public on the upcoming Republic Day.
“Emphasis should be on better synergy and coordination with other security agencies deployed in the district. Besides, concerned officers need to ensure regular briefing of the manpower working under their command at all the levels on ground,” the SSP Kishtwar issued directions during the meeting.
Similarly, the SSP Reasi Amit Gupta reviewed security scenario in a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting which was attended by the officers of Indian army, CO IR 1st Battalion, representatives from 14 Sector Romeo force, 16 Core Intelligence Reasi, 2 I/C 126 BN CRPF, 2 I/C 6 BN CRPF IB, CID CI, and District Special Branch, Reasi.
“The recent terror attack in district Rajouri has spilled over effects in Reasi due to which the present security situation was reviewed,” said police.
The police said that the terror attack in Rajouri created circumstances to revisit the security arrangements once again with particular focus on law and order situation, undercurrents, movement or presence of terrorists, present dynamics and revival of terrorism, surveillance over Over Ground Workers (OGWs), surrendered terrorists, missing youths and their presence in Pakistan occupied J&K besides keeping check on radicalization of youth in society.
“During the meeting, the SSP Reasi stressed upon timely sharing of action-able information among the entire sister agencies operating in the district, for surveillance on all anti-national and anti-social elements in the district,” police quoting the deliberations in the meeting said.