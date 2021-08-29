Security situation under control in Kashmir: Lt Gen Pandey

Earlier in the day, the GOC 15 Corps accompanied Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt to some forward posts in Kashmir and briefed him about overall security scenario of Kashmir.

While addressing the participants at Swarnim Vijay Kashmir Premier League, Lt Gen Pandey said that it (KPL) was started in 2011 and about two hundred teams participated this year.

“Today the National Sports Day is being celebrated and there could not have been a great day for this final than today,” he said.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to the youth” to focus on every sport so that a Neeraj Chopra comes to the fore from here, he said. The senior Army General said that sports teaches discipline. “I am sure, the youth here, who have a lot of talent, will use their talent to earn a name for themselves,” he said.

About cricketer, Yusuf Pathan he said: “Like you and me, he rose from a small village and reached here with hard work. I am sure you all will learn from him and move forward to become good citizens, good sportsmen with full discipline and earn a name for your country,” he said.

Pathan on the occasion told reporters that there is a lot of talent in Kashmir. “Two to three boys (from here) were selected and have played in the IPL as well. This is a good sign that talent is here,” he said.

“The way the Army has organised the tournament which has been played by 200 teams, it is worth appreciation and it will encourage the talent. The Army is working hard for encouraging the youth and it will bear fruits,” he said.

The senior cricketer said that people here are working to take cricket forward. “Everyone wants IPL matches be played here, national and international games be played here. Obviously, it will happen once the infrastructure is there,” he said.