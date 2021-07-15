Security tightened in Rajouri, Poonch areas

Rajouri: The hinterland security has been tightened in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch following student spike in militancy acts along LoC.
Officials said that after the recent two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in Ashwini Gap of Nowshera Kalal and Sunderbani Daddal areas, in which fire fight took place between army and infiltrating militants, the hinterland security has been put on high alert mode.
In both these infiltration attempts, one militant was killed in Nowshera Kalal, and three militants and two security personnel were slain in Sunderbani.
Officials informed that army, police and other security and intelligence agencies are on high security alert. "In all urban areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts and in villages, fool proof security is in place," officials said.
They said that in urban areas, mobile vehicle checking nakas have been laid and regular patrolling is being conducted.” Besides extensive area dominance and area sanitization patrols are being launched while preventive searches are being conducted in many areas of both the districts,” officials said.
"Our security apparatus remains on alert throughout the year but after recent incidents on LoC, we have stepped our security in utmost manner and all necessary measures are in place," a senior official said.