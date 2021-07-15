Security tightened in Rajouri, Poonch areas

Rajouri: The hinterland security has been tightened in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch following student spike in militancy acts along LoC.

Officials said that after the recent two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in Ashwini Gap of Nowshera Kalal and Sunderbani Daddal areas, in which fire fight took place between army and infiltrating militants, the hinterland security has been put on high alert mode.

In both these infiltration attempts, one militant was killed in Nowshera Kalal, and three militants and two security personnel were slain in Sunderbani.