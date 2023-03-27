Secy H&ME to hold review meeting today

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar is going to hold a review meeting of the current situation of COVID-19 in J&K and public health preparedness on Tuesday.

In this regard, all the officers including Director, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, all Principals of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) along with HoD of Medicine, HoD of Microbiology, and HoD of PSM have been asked to be virtually present.

Besides these, Principal JVC Bemina, Srinagar; Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation; Director (Coordination) New GMCs; Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation; Joint Director Planning, H&ME; Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu; State Surveillance Officers Kashmir and Jammu, and all Chief Medical Officers have been asked to be present in the meeting.