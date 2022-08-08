SED to shift academic session to March

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is likely to shift the academic session to March from next year.

The move comes in the wake of high-level deliberations held by the Administrative Department and the "operational mechanism" suggested by an expert committee earlier this year.

A top official privy to the developments told Greater Kashmir that the School Education Department (SED) was likely to make an official announcement about shifting to the March session of examination.

“The department has decided that it will switch to the March session from the current year and the official order is expected in the coming days,” the official said.

The SED is determined to shift the academic session to March and was working out the modalities and overcoming the hiccups in adopting the uniform academic calendar.