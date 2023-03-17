Seditious Article | NIA court frames charges against Fahad Shah, Ala Fazali

They said that the duo accused under an active conspiracy and Pakistan’s support had resurrected a platform reviving the narrative in support of terrorist and separatist ecosystem.

Officials said that the duo had been spreading the anti-India narrative by exploiting the digital platforms under a concealed and camouflaged set-up, with the help of illicit funding received from hostile foreign agencies and proscribed terrorist organisations.

They said that the investigation had established that the accused duo was in touch with secessionists across the border and also with some identified terrorists locally.

The officials said that through their publications, the duo brazenly advocated terrorism and glorified the terrorists with the sole intention to radicalise the youth of the J&K and to entice and incite them in joining secessionist and terrorist organisations.

They said that the SIA had charge-sheeted the case in the court of Special Judge under NIA Act, Jammu on October 13, 2022, after procuring the requisite government sanction, which came up for hearing on charge and discharge on March 16, 2023.