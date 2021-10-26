Sehat-PMJAY: 2.44 lakh get free treatment in J&K

Srinagar: Over 2.44 lakh patients in Jammu and Kashmir have received free treatment under the government’s flagship, Sehat-PMJAY, since its implementation 10 months ago.

Officials informed that J&K government has issued over 51 lakh health cards till now under the scheme, and so far 2.44 lakh beneficiaries have received free treatment which amounts to Rs 200 crore in terms of cost of treatment.

“We have covered at least 90 percent of households of J&K under the twin health schemes of PM Ayushman Bharat-Jan ArogyaYojana (PM AB-JAY) and PM Ayushman Bharat-Jan ArogyaYojana(PM AB-JAY) Sehat schemes which entitle beneficiaries to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in empanelled healthcare institutions both in government as well as in private sector,” said a senior health department official.