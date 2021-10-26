Sehat-PMJAY: 2.44 lakh get free treatment in J&K

Srinagar: Over 2.44 lakh patients in Jammu and Kashmir have received free treatment under the government’s flagship, Sehat-PMJAY, since its implementation 10 months ago.
Officials informed that J&K government has issued over 51 lakh health cards till now under the scheme, and so far 2.44 lakh beneficiaries have received free treatment which amounts to Rs 200 crore in terms of cost of treatment.
“We have covered at least 90 percent of households of J&K under the twin health schemes of PM Ayushman Bharat-Jan ArogyaYojana (PM AB-JAY) and PM Ayushman Bharat-Jan ArogyaYojana(PM AB-JAY) Sehat schemes which entitle beneficiaries to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in empanelled healthcare institutions both in government as well as in private sector,” said a senior health department official.
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a universal health insurance scheme, was launched on December 1, 2018, to provide free health insurance coverage to the population of J&K.
With a view to provide universal health coverage, the AB-PMJAY-Sehat scheme was conceived and rolled out in J&K in convergence with the AB-PMJAY scheme from December 26 last year.
As per the official document, J&K has received over Rs 109 crore from the central government for the implementation of health scheme since 2018.
In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
AB-PMJAY is a flagship health scheme of the Government of India launched in 2018, and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
A senior government official said that all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir would be covered under the scheme irrespective of their socio-economic status.
Medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology are included in the scheme, the official said.
Beneficiaries can avail services from any of the 24,148 empanelled hospitals across the country under AB-PMJAY's portability feature.
Pertinently, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched 'Sehat' in convergence with Ayushman Bharat to extend free of cost and cashless health insurance to nearly one crore residents of the Union territory, thus becoming the first UT in India to bring all its population under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.