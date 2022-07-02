SEHAT SCHEME | Rs 693 crore spent on free treatment of over 6 lakh patients in J&K

Srinagar: SEHAT scheme -free health insurance cover- in Jammu and Kashmir is proving to be a game-changer as so far over 6 lakh patients have received free treatment on which Rs 693 crore have been spent.

"Over 6 lakh people have been treated under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir till April. For which payments amounting to Rs 693 crore have been disbursed to various hospitals across the country," said a senior health official.

According to official figures, the total beneficiaries verified in AB PM-JAY and SEHAT as of date is 70.6 lakh. The total number of E-Cards issued as of date is 70.5 lakh.