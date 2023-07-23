Sehat Scheme | Urgent reevaluation needed for cancer treatment packages

Srinagar: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) SEHAT Scheme, aimed at providing healthcare coverage to all families in J&K, has proven effective in mitigating catastrophic treatment costs for various health conditions. However, for cancer treatment, the current SEHAT Scheme’s Golden Card falls short, leaving patients burdened with financial constraints and offering limited treatment options, thereby posing challenges to oncologists as well.

While the SEHAT Scheme assures a promising insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for every family, its provisions for cancer treatment reveal certain inadequacies. Cancer patients face significant challenges due to the capped number of chemotherapy packages. This cap limits patients' access to potentially life-saving treatment, restricting the availability of packages for certain chemotherapy regimens and leading to unforeseen issues and difficulties for the patients.

A senior oncologist, in a conversation with Greater Kashmir, highlighted that cancer patients in metastatic or advanced stages require chemotherapy over an extended period, sometimes indefinitely.

"Unfortunately, the current SEHAT Scheme restricts the availability of packages for certain chemotherapy products. For instance, a patient undergoing urinary cancer treatment may only receive half the necessary packages during the initial treatment cycle. Once these packages are exhausted, the patient is deprived of the crucial chemotherapy regimen they require, regardless of potential benefits or the oncologist's recommendation," he said.