Seizure of 2 vehicles sanctioned under UAPA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters has accorded sanction to “seizure of two vehicles used by OGWs for terrorism activities”.

A police statement said: “Under a PHQ order sanction has been accorded to seizures of Maruti Alto K-10 bearing registration No. JK05G-5626 and Alto- K10 bearing registration No. JK21C- 8461, which were used by OGWs on 22-04-2021 for looting cash & one 12 Bore rifle from Guard of J&K Bank, Business Unit Khore Sherabad Pattan.

“During investigation of FIR No. 75/2021 U/S 392, 307, IPC 7/25, 7/27, A. Act 16, 20, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan, it came to fore that OGWs namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat and Arif Mir were affiliated with LeT outfit.

“The evidence collected during the course of investigation substantiated that vehicles Alto K10 bearing registration No. JK05G-5626 and JK21C- 8461 were used for commission of incidents /robbery and fall within the ambit of ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in terms of Section 2(g) r/w Sec. 25 of unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and were accordingly liable to be seized in said case.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 DGP J&K has sanctioned approval for seizure these two vehicles.

“With seizure of these two vehicles, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of 74 vehicles, (which include mostly four wheelers) and two wheelers, 05 houses, 06 shops, land & cash, during 2020-2021.”