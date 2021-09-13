Selection committee for SKIMS MC Bemina reconstituted

Srinagar: The Government on Monday ordered reconstitution of Selection Committee for making appointments and promotions of the faculty members of SKIMS Medical Collage and Hospital, Bemina Srinagar.

According to an order issued by commissioner secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Committee would be headed by Chief Secretary while the additional chief secretary finance department, additional chief secretary health and medical education department, former director and Dean SKIMS M S Khuroo, Dean medical faculty SKIMS Soura, Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar will be its members.

The principal, SKIMS Medial College and Hospital Bemina Srinagar would be the Member Secretary of the committee.

"In supersession of all the previous orders, sanction is hereby ordered to the reconstitution of a selection committee for making promotions of the faculty members of SKIMS, Medal College and hospital, Bemina, Srinagar, against clear vacancies and under Assessment Merit Promotion Scheme (AMPS).

An official who is also the member of the selection committee told Greater Kashmir that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of SKIMS Bemina was not revisited for a long time for making promotions in the hospital.