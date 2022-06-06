Selection of 1700 posts | CAT asks JKSSB not to issue final list

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has asked J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) not to issue the final selection list of 1700 posts in various departments till July 4.

The Board had on December 16, 2020 issued a notification, inviting applications for filling up the posts in departments of Transport, Labour & Employment, Culture, Election, Tribunal Affairs and Finance.

The written tests for the posts were held in January this year and the result was declared on March 19.

Seeking response to a plea by some aggrieved candidates against the procedure of selection, a bench of D S Mahra (J) and Anand Mathur (A) barred the Board from issuing list till next date of hearing on July 4.