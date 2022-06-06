Selection of 1700 posts | CAT asks JKSSB not to issue final list

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has asked J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) not to issue the final selection list of 1700 posts in various departments till July 4.
The Board had on December 16, 2020 issued a notification, inviting applications for filling up the posts in departments of Transport, Labour & Employment, Culture, Election, Tribunal Affairs and Finance.
The written tests for the posts were held in January this year and the result was declared on March 19.
Seeking response to a plea by some aggrieved candidates against the procedure of selection, a bench of D S Mahra (J) and Anand Mathur (A) barred the Board from issuing list till next date of hearing on July 4.
“It is made clear that the final Selection List will not be issued till the next date of hearing,” the Bench said and asked JKSSB to file a counter within three weeks. “Rejoinder, if any, may be filed within one week thereafter,” the Bench said.
The Bench passed the directions after hearing senior Advocate Azhar Ul Amin on behalf of the aggrieved candidates and advocate Bikram Deep Singh, counsel for JKSSB.
In his arguments, Azhar Ul Amin said that just a few days before the written test was to be held, the JKSSB issued a notification on January 19 this year, stating that “normalization process” would be followed while deciding the merit position.
The normalisation procedure, he said, was not required to be followed by the JKSSB since the number of candidates was just a few thousand and there was no need to hold the examination on multiple days.
He submitted that the applicant could not challenge the order dated January 19,2022 before the Court as the same was issued just a few days before the written examination.
On the other hand, counsel for JKSSB contended that December 16, 2020 advertisement clearly indicated that “normalization process” would be followed, if required.
He said in notification issued on 19 January this year, the procedure to be followed in the examination had been clearly spelt out.
He submitted that the applicants kept quiet till the result of the written test was announced on March 19, 2022 and approached the Tribunal thereafter.
“Therefore, the applicants can be said to be fence sitters who were watching whether the normalization would be in their favour or against them,” he said.
Even after the declaration of the result, he said, the applicants waited for three months to approach the Tribunal.