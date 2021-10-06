Selection panels reconstituted in SKIMS Soura, Medical College

Jammu: The government on Wednesday reconstituted two committees for selection and engagement of resident staff and tutor demonstrators on tenure basis at SKIMS, Soura and SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina.

As per GAD order, the Committee for Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura will comprise the Dean of Medical faculty, SKIMS as chairman; Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, concerned Head of Department as members and Registrar Academics SKIMS as member secretary.

The Committee for Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Medical College/ Hospital, Bemina will have Principal, SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina as its chairman while Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Medical College Hospital, Bemina will be its member-secretary. The concerned Head of Department and the Registrar Academics, SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina will be its members.

The Committees will submit their recommendations to the Director, SKIMS & ex-officio secretary to the government for implementation.