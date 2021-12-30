Selling of MBBS seats: SIA files chargesheet against 9 people

“The information on the basis of which criminal investigations were started into the matter also suggested that the money collected from the parents of the aspiring or potential students was used, at least partly, to support and fund terrorism and separatism in different ways,” the statement said.

“During investigation oral, documentary and technical evidences were collected and on analysis of collected evidences it surfaced that MBBS and other professional degree related seats were preferentially given to those students who are close family members or relatives of killed terrorists. Evidence also came on record to show that money had been variously put into channels that ended up in supporting programmes and projects pertaining to terrorism and separatism. For example, money collected in disguise of providing medical and other technical courses in various institutions of Pakistan were used to fuel up the unrest post elimination of terrorists including Burhan Wani in 2016 and every effort was made to disturb the peace and tranquillity post abrogation of Article 35A and 370 of Indian Constitution” the SIA statement added.