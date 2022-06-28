Senior officials visit Sonamarg; review arrangements

Sonamarg: Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez and Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Sheikh Fayaz today visited here and reviewed the arrangements put in place by the Government Departments and service providers for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-22.
The two administrative secretaries went up to Baltal, Domel and beyond to have an on spot inspection of shelter sheds, welcome boards and other facilities being put up by the Departments for the facilitation and convenience of the yatries.
During the visit, Sarmad Hafeez and Sheikh Fayaz and had an extensive interaction with the local service providers who assured all support in the conduct of the ensuing yatra.
Appreciating the gesture of the service providers, the two Administrative Secretaries said this is ingrained in the ethos of the local people who have been welcoming tourists and yatries with open arms for long times.
Later, Sarmad Hafeez and Sheikh Fayaz held a review meeting with representatives of various departments and agencies.
During the meeting, it was impressed upon all Departments to work in synergy for the successful conduct of the yatra and complete all balance works by doubling the efforts.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo; Director, Floriculture, Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather; Chief Executive Officer, SDA, Mushtaq Ahmad; and several other officers accompanied the two Administrative Secretaries during their visit.