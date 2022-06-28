Senior officials visit Sonamarg; review arrangements

Sonamarg: Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez and Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Sheikh Fayaz today visited here and reviewed the arrangements put in place by the Government Departments and service providers for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-22.

The two administrative secretaries went up to Baltal, Domel and beyond to have an on spot inspection of shelter sheds, welcome boards and other facilities being put up by the Departments for the facilitation and convenience of the yatries.