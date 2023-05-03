Senior separatist among 3 found involved in terror funding: SIA

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Wednesday said that a senior separatist leader was among three persons found involved in terror funding.

A spokesman of SIA Kashmir in a statement issued here said that the SIA Kashmir produced a chargesheet against the three accused for raising and circulating funds to further terrorist designs in J&K.

“During investigation of case FIR No 22/2022 of Police Station SIA/CIK Kashmir, SIA Kashmir chapter traced the foundations and nodes of terrorist folds which had been hatching innovative conspiracies to keep the pot of terrorism boiling in J&K by raising and circulating funds,” he said. “The investigation team touched the nerves of the nefarious elements involved in various overt and covert acts of propaganda and criminal proliferation at the international level to overawe the government machinery and harm the unity, sovereignty, integrity and security of India.”

The SIA Kashmir spokesman said that among the accused was Bashir Ahmad Mir alias Moulvi Bashir Irfani, son of late Muhammad Rehamtullah Mir of Nathpora, Bandipora, presently at Alochi Bagh, Srinagar.