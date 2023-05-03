Senior separatist among 3 found involved in terror funding: SIA

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Wednesday said that a senior separatist leader was among three persons found involved in terror funding.
A spokesman of SIA Kashmir in a statement issued here said that the SIA Kashmir produced a chargesheet against the three accused for raising and circulating funds to further terrorist designs in J&K.
“During investigation of case FIR No 22/2022 of Police Station SIA/CIK Kashmir, SIA Kashmir chapter traced the foundations and nodes of terrorist folds which had been hatching innovative conspiracies to keep the pot of terrorism boiling in J&K by raising and circulating funds,” he said. “The investigation team touched the nerves of the nefarious elements involved in various overt and covert acts of propaganda and criminal proliferation at the international level to overawe the government machinery and harm the unity, sovereignty, integrity and security of India.”
The SIA Kashmir spokesman said that among the accused was Bashir Ahmad Mir alias Moulvi Bashir Irfani, son of late Muhammad Rehamtullah Mir of Nathpora, Bandipora, presently at Alochi Bagh, Srinagar.
“Mir is a hardcore propagandist and conspirator and was the General Secretary of Hurriyat Conference (G) and chairman of Shabba-ul-Muslameen, who had been found receiving and holding proceeds of terrorism in the shape of hefty amounts of currency, which had been recovered from his possession,” he said. “The accused entered into a common criminal design along with two other absconding accused individuals to rejuvenate terrorism in J&K and disturb the peaceful environment. The trio has been found involved in incentivising prospective members to spread the tentacles of criminal plots in various districts of J&K to broaden the membership grid. The two absconding accused persons have been found hobnobbing with the ISI of Pakistan for having the patronage and logical support in carrying out terrorist activities in J&K. Besides raising funds they have been found instrumental in knitting anti-India propaganda outside India besides promoting disaffection among the peaceful public, particularly impressionable youth. The chargesheet has been produced in the Court of Special Judge, NIA Court Srinagar under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, as amended on May 3, 2023.”
The SIA Kashmir spokesman said that the investigation of the case had been completed within six months.