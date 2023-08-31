September to be driest month of year for J&K, Ladakh: MeT

Srinagar: September would be one of the driest months of the year for Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh as there is no prediction of any major precipitation for the first two weeks of the month.

“Climatologically also, September is the driest month of the year for J&K and Ladakh. No significant weather expected for next 2 weeks,” MeT Director Sonam Lotus wrote on X (Formerly twitter) on Thursday.

The announcement comes despite the fact that severe heat wave conditions have been consistently reported since the beginning of the summer season in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

Other areas of J&K also recorded high temperatures even as the Meteorological Department predicted respite in heat wave from August 25 onwards.

This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across J&K. May, June, and July months were the warmest.