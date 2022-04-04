Serve nation with courage, enthusiasm: DG BSF to recruits

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor subjects. The parade for Batch 107 & 108 was commanded by R / Ct Susheel Chaurasiya. Five trainees from each batch were adjudged best in different competitions and presented with trophies.

P V Rama Sastry, IPS, ADG BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh, Senior officers of Border Security Force, other sister agencies, parents and families members of the trainees felt proud of this memorable parade which they will cherish for a long time.

Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill border management. Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased. As a result of which they are now physically, mentally and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace and war.