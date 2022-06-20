Services of 112 J&K doctors terminated for unauthorised absence

Giving a backgrounder to this big move in response to another query by Greater Kashmir Dwivedi said, “You are aware that I’ve taken over the (additional) charge of the Department just a few days back. Immediately after taking over (the charge), I did this exercise to find out how many such doctors were there – who had not been working for a long time. So when I got the details of these cases, which formed a long list of such doctors, I said that probably the best action should be to terminate their services.”

“Otherwise what happens is that these people stay away for many years and suddenly when they lose jobs abroad or want to change, they come back and join here and then start asking for all benefits for intermediary period also. This is basically a loss to the government exchequer. It is better to terminate them. Automatically, then, these vacancies will be available to be filled up and we can appoint fresh lot (medicos) who are interested to work on these posts. This long list of cases came to the fore when I compiled all pending cases. I compiled it and took action. We’re finding more cases also,” he stated.