Session short but important: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that the special session of the Parliament might be a short one, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions.

While around eight bills are likely to be considered and passed during the session, the PM’s indication of historical decisions has led to speculation over the actual purpose of the session.

Addressing the media outside the Parliament before the commencement of the five-day-long special session, the PM said, "It may be a short session, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions. It marks the beginning of a new phase in India's 75-year journey. The position at which the journey took 75 years was a very inspiring moment. And now while taking that journey forward, we have to make this country a developed country in 2047 with new resolve, new energy, and new faith within the time limit. All the decisions shortly will be made in this new Parliament building. So, this session is crucial in many ways.”

He urged all members to make the most of this short session and that he was imbued with enthusiasm and positivity.