Set up CCTV surveillance in all police stations: Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday called for setting up CCTV surveillance system in all the police stations within the deadline given by the Supreme Court.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the task force for implementation of CCTV surveillance system in police stations and Police Posts of J&K, the DGP directed the officers and representatives of the implementing company to accelerate the speed of implementation in view of the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

He said that by July 1 the compliance from the field formations district SSPs should reach to the task force for its onward submission to the Supreme Court well in time.