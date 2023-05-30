Set up CCTV surveillance in all police stations: Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday called for setting up CCTV surveillance system in all the police stations within the deadline given by the Supreme Court.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the task force for implementation of CCTV surveillance system in police stations and Police Posts of J&K, the DGP directed the officers and representatives of the implementing company to accelerate the speed of implementation in view of the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
He said that by July 1 the compliance from the field formations district SSPs should reach to the task force for its onward submission to the Supreme Court well in time.
Singh directed that all the SSPs and other field officers would provide all possible help and cooperation to the implementing agency. He said that the documentation work, if any, remaining should be completed quickly.
The DGP said that any gaps if found need to be plugged in the shortest possible time.
He asked the officers of the task force to monitor the implementation personally so that the CCTV surveillance system was established in all the Police Stations well in time.
The meeting was attended by ADGP Armed S J M Geelani, ADGP Headquarters Coordination M K Sinha, IGP Headquarters B S Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed Shahid Mehraj, AIG Tech Manoj Pandith, DySP IT Junaid Hakeem attended the meeting in person while DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil, IT Consultant for J&K government Sanjay Gaden, Project Manager IT Department J&K Irfan Ahmad, representative of Tata Advance System attended themeeting online.
ADGP Headquarters, ADGP Armed, IT Consultant and representatives of E&Y and Tata Advance System briefed the DGP regarding different timelines set for the implementation of the system.