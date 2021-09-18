Several former legislators call on LG

Jammu: Several former legislators along with public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to highlight important issues of public welfare and development in their respective areas, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Former MLC, Surinder Choudhary along with a delegation of Border dwellers and tribal people of Nowshera and Sunderbani area today met the Lt Governor.

They projected various issues pertaining to the construction of individual/community border bunkers to safeguard lives of the people from cross border shelling; holding special police recruitment from the border villages; opening of Kendriya Vidyalaya/Army School; Widening of internal roads in Nowshera/Sunderbani, besides construction of Bridge at Rajpur Bhata under GREF.

The former legislator also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the upgaradation of infrastructure at Sub-district hospital which caters the need of entire border belt and giving fillip to border tourism in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas, an official handout said.

On the occasion, the public delegation also lauded the efforts of the Lt Governor for giving due rights to Tribals by implementing the Forest Rights Act. They also expressed their gratitude for the first-ever comprehensive survey of the nomadic population, with an aim to chalk out plans for the socio-economic development of different tribes.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the delegation observed that the present Government is committed towards inclusive development and the welfare of the people. He assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up for early redressal.

Similarly, former MLA Ramnagar, Ranbir Singh Pathania met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance, besides congratulating the UT administration for having initiated revolutionary reforms and people friendly administrative measures in J&K. He highlighted the need for formulation of a special scheme for nurturing the tourism potential of Ramnagar. He also sought upgradation of Floriculture Park at Mansar & Rani Park, Ramnagar; completion of Bindraban Park Project at Ramnagar, start of work on Shaheed Rajeshwar Singh Park, Dehari and installation of statue of Raja Ram Singh at Rani Park, Ramnagar; creation of a national highway from Sudh Mahadev up to Ramnagar, besides calling for immediate repair of various important roads and bridges in Ramnagar, among other issues.

The Lt Governor took note of the issues and assured redressal of genuine demands. He further urged Pathania to continue working towards empowering the common masses.