Severe cold grips Kashmir after snowfall, rains

Srinagar: After the recent inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir on the fourth consecutive day on Monday recorded below normal temperatures.
As per Meteorological Department data, summer capital Srinagar recorded a high temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius which was 7.5 notches below the normal.
Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was 10.5 degrees below the normal. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a maximum of 13.5 degrees Celsius.
Tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a high of 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded high temperatures of 9.6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.
Winter capital Jammu, recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was 3.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year, MeT data said. Katra town recorded a high temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius.
Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal recorded maximum temperatures of 17.1 degrees Celsius, 16.5 degrees Celsius and 16.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 10 days "with a possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places on November 1 and 2".