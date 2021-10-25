Severe cold grips Kashmir after snowfall, rains

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was 10.5 degrees below the normal. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a maximum of 13.5 degrees Celsius.

Tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a high of 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded high temperatures of 9.6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Winter capital Jammu, recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was 3.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year, MeT data said. Katra town recorded a high temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius.