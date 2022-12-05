Sewer-cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’ introduced in Ladakh

Ganderbal: A drain-cleaning robot has been introduced for the first time in Leh city of Ladakh as part of the efforts to rid the area of manual scavenging.

According to officials, the robot named ‘Bandicoot’ has been introduced for the first time and would prove safe and beneficial for the people as well as the sanitation workers.

They said that the Municipal Committee Leh (MCL) launched Bandicoot Robot on a trial basis to eliminate manual scavenging.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Leh Srikant Suse handed over the keys to the executive officer MC Leh to launch the Bandicoot Robot.