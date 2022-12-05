Sewer-cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’ introduced in Ladakh

Ganderbal: A drain-cleaning robot has been introduced for the first time in Leh city of Ladakh as part of the efforts to rid the area of manual scavenging.
According to officials, the robot named ‘Bandicoot’ has been introduced for the first time and would prove safe and beneficial for the people as well as the sanitation workers.
They said that the Municipal Committee Leh (MCL) launched Bandicoot Robot on a trial basis to eliminate manual scavenging.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Leh Srikant Suse handed over the keys to the executive officer MC Leh to launch the Bandicoot Robot.
The initiative of the Municipal Committee Leh to mechanise sewer cleaning would promote and contribute towards Mission Zero Manual Scavenging and aid in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
It is also in accordance with the advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India (GoI) to set up an Emergency Sanitation Response Unit (ESRU) at the district level under the Responsible Sanitation Authority (RSA) to eliminate hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.
Executive Officer MCL Stanzin Rabgais said that Genrobotics Bandicoot was procured after seeing their operational performance in 17 states and union territories of the country.
He said that this initiative would successfully promote the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by implementing mechanical tools for cleaning sewers and ending manual scavenging.
DC Leh Srikant Suse directed the Executive Officer, MCL and the Genrobotics representatives to train the sanitation workers of MCL to enable them to efficiently and effectively operate the Bandicoot Robot.
The Genrobotics team performed a practical demonstration of the functioning of the Bandicoot Robot.
The ‘world’s first robotic scavenger’ Bandicoot is designed and developed by Genrobotics, a national award-winning startup, to eliminate manual intervention from cleaning confined spaces like sewer manholes and provide a safer workspace for sanitation workers.
Bandicoot Robot consists of two units, a stand unit and a robotic drone unit.
The robotic drone unit with a multi-functioning robotic arm dives into the manholes for cleaning or unblocking operations.
The customisable diving depth of the robotic drone, with added features of carbon fiber body, smart user interface, 4 IP68 proof cameras, operational assistance and corrosive resistance enables the robot to perform its operation in any hazardous or corrosive sewerage environments effectively for a longer period.
Officials said that the technique has been introduced with a vision to help improve the safety and dignity of sanitation workers and bring positive changes.