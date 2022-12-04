Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban, Dec 4: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LmVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 44 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs crossed the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel for their respective destinations till late Sunday evening.