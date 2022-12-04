Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban, Dec 4: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LmVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 44 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs crossed the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel for their respective destinations till late Sunday evening.
They said HMVs including diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers and those carrying essential supplies crossed the Nashri-Ramban stretch and headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
However, locals said that the trailers and trucks failing on the highway at various locations had caused traffic jams.
They said that the upgradation of the highway was also hindering the smooth inflow of vehicular traffic on the highway between Chanderkote and Ramsu sectors.
Locals said that heavy trucks had also broken down, causing bottlenecks on the highway at various places between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars and passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move toward Jammu after assessing the traffic and road situation on Monday morning.