Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
However, due to the narrow road stretches, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Banihal and Ramban.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded on the highway at Qazigund, Kashmir.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 7 minutes due the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir while the cut-off timings for Srinagar-bond LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The security forces have been advised not to ply against the traffic plan because of possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.