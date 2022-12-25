Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

However, due to the narrow road stretches, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Banihal and Ramban.

Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded on the highway at Qazigund, Kashmir.