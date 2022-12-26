Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

However, traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at various places between Nashri and Banihal during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday.

Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.

They said scores of HMVs including oil and gas tankers carting essential supplies for Kashmir crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway during the day.

The traffic officials said that HMVs were crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway till late in the evening and were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.