Sgr-Jmu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.
However, traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at various places between Nashri and Banihal during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
They said scores of HMVs including oil and gas tankers carting essential supplies for Kashmir crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway during the day.
The traffic officials said that HMVs were crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway till late in the evening and were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Tuesday.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Tuesday.
The commuters have been advised to undertake the journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from the TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban.