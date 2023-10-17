Sgr-Jmu NH blocked; vehicles stranded at Qazigund, Jakhani

Ramban: Following heavy rains, mud, and landslides, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked at a few places between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district on Tuesday.

Due to the blockade, a large number of vehicles are stranded at Jakhani, Udhampur, and various places between Srinagar and Jammu.

Traffic officials said that the highway got blocked following heavy downpour due to which a landslide and mudslide occurred at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch near Ramban, besides triggering shooting stones near Trusul Morh, Ramban, and Shalgari area of Banihal around Monday midnight.

The traffic authorities said that due to blockade no fresh traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on Tuesday.

They said that after a slight improvement in weather on Tuesday morning, the concerned agency, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pressed its men and machinery into service to clear the landslides in Dhalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch.