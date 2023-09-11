Sgr-Jmu NH closed for traffic from 2 am to 4 am today

Front Page

Srinagar: The movement of vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended from 2 am to 4 am on Tuesday, an advisory of the J&K Traffic Police issued on Monday said.

The advisory shared by the J&K Traffic Police on X said that the traffic would remain suspended on Tuesday from 2 am to 4 am on Tuesday for removing the loose boulders at Hassanbass, Ramsoo.

“People are advised to undertake journeys on the NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units and follow the directions of the enforcement agencies,” the advisory said.

