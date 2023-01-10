Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

However, traffic officials said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of vehicles at few places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations.