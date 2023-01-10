Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, traffic officials said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of vehicles at few places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations.
They said HMVs were moving without any interruption toward Jammu.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The security forces have been directed not to ply against the traffic plan.
People have been advised not to undertake journeys without confirming the status of roads from TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, TCU Ramban, and TCU Srinagar.