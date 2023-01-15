Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 29 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for filling of potholes in the Sherbibi area of Banihal.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 7 HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir after two days crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner.