Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMvs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, the officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the slippery road conditions on both sides of the roads leading to Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel early Tuesday morning.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of three HMVs between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations.
They said heavy traffic moved without any interruption toward Jammu.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.
Traffic authorities said that due to frost and slippery conditions of the road at Nowgam, Banihal the cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 9 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Wednesday.
The cut-off timing for Srinagar-bound LMVs has been fixed from Nagrota, Jammu from 8 am to 11 am and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The traffic authorities said that no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut-off timings.
They directed the security forces not to ply against the traffic plan due to the possible traffic congestion and narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.
The traffic authorities also advised people not to undertake journeys without confirming the status of roads from Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu, TCU Udhampur, TCU Ramban, and TCU Srinagar.