Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMvs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

However, the officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the slippery road conditions on both sides of the roads leading to Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel early Tuesday morning.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of three HMVs between Nashri and Banihal.