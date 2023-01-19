Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of seven HMVs between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Friday morning.